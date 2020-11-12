OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health has hired former Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz as a member of the departments COVID Response Team
According to the WDOH, Lutz accepted an employment offer earlier in the week.
"Dr. Lutz's experience as a local health officer and his clinical expertise will bring great value to our state's response efforts," the WDOH said in its statement.
Lutz was controversially fired on Nov. 5 in a special meeting of the Spokane Regional Health District Board. The firing came just less than a week after the SRHD sent out a release saying Lutz had been asked to resign by SRHD Health Administrator Amelia Clark.