A recent study looked at the connection between Vitamin D and COVID-19.

A recent research paper out of Northwestern University says Vitamin D deficiency may be a contributing factor to severe cases of COVID-19.

Vitamin D is important for the function of the immune system, and it's previously been shown to lower the risk of viral respiratory tract infections. This study suggests that the same could be true for COVID-19.

Vitamin D contains many more health benefits. It also supports blood sugar regulations, heart health, bone health, mood, cognition and more.

Samantha McKinney, a registered dietician with Life Time, says the best and easiest way to get Vitamin D is sunlight. This can be difficult during the winter months, so a Vitamin D supplement can help.

Even if you eat fortified foods, the amount you consume through diet is a fraction of what you need each day. That being said, fatty fish like wild salmon or tuna, beef liver and egg yolks are your best food sources for vitamin D.