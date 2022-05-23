Local mother helps parents struggling to find baby formula as shortage continues

A mother experiencing the shortage started a Facebook page to help parents by donating formula.

SEATTLE — As parents across the nation face a shortage of formula, a 70,000-pound shipment of baby formula landed in Indianapolis Monday. While this is good news, the shortage is still forcing some King County moms to drive hundreds of miles in search of a single can.

Jae Coleman has 5-month-old twins and thought she was alone when her formula became harder and harder to find. When she realized the extent of the problem, she sought out to help.

Coleman spends most of her day driving, picking up and dropping off formula.

"I don't talk about much else other than formula," joked Coleman.

She created the Facebook page 'Find My Formula (Greater Seattle Area)' after realizing the struggle parents in our area face.

"I got upset and said let me start this group and we're going to find these babies some formula, this is ridiculous, it doesn't make sense to make us go to ten stores plus to get formula," said Coleman.

The miles are adding up, and it's become a 24/7 job, A job Coleman believes is imperative.

"There are babies out here that are suffering, there are babies with medical conditions that can't find their formula," Coleman added.

She is helping countless babies like 3-month-old Valentina and her mom Dalia Lara.

"Some people have sample cans so we've been surviving off of those sample cans," said Lara. "It causes for us to feel desperate for us not knowing where to go or what to do. I can't breastfeed, I've tried."

Valentina needs a specialized formula or else she breaks out in a rash and spits up.

"So we have to go through this whenever I change formulas, she spits up even more which is concerning because then I don't know if she's getting the proper nutrition," said Dalia.

That's where fellow moms like Coleman have stepped in to help.

"I'm about to cry, just because it is really saving us. I live in Fall City but I've gone from Issaquah to Sammamish to North Bend to Snoqualmie and some of the stores say they don't even know when they'll get another shipment," said Racheal Smith who is a mother in need of formula.

Coleman has spent nearly $2,000 dollars on formula and has a list of more than 200 parents eagerly waiting to receive it.

"There are some families that can afford formula and they will pay me, I tell them I don't accept money but if they want to donate for the cause they can and I'll use that money to buy formula for more families and that's exactly what I do," said Coleman.

Giving moms at least on day of relief as they struggle with this shortage.

"This will get me a day and a half if I'm lucky. This group is saving me," said Smith.