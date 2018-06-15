As summer gets underway and schools release students, parents will soon be looking for safe and fun options to keep their kids busy.

Around Kitsap County, local lakes and beaches offer families an easy and affordable outlet to stay active and cool in the summer, and now some of those swimming holes will be safer thanks to efforts of child safety advocates.

Safe Kids Kitsap, in partnership with Lowe’s Home Improvement stores, has installed new loaner life jacket kiosks at popular boating and swimming spots around Kitsap County, including the Driftwood Key boat launch in Hansville and the ports of Eglon, Indianola and Silverdale.

Additional kiosks will be installed this summer at Lions and Evergreen parks in Bremerton and at the Seabeck and Liberty Bay marinas. The kiosks join existing loaner life jacket boards at Buck, Horseshoe, Island, Wildcat and Long lakes, as well as at Illahee and Scenic Beach State Parks.

“Every year we add more of these around the county,” said Michele Laboda, chairwoman of Safe Kids Kitsap. “Some organizations have put up their own kiosks, like at the Brownsville Marina or Lake Julia in Kingston. We’re so glad to see these resources out there.”

Swimmers and boaters can take a life jacket from the loaner life jacket board if they forget to bring one with them, and they are encouraged to return the jackets once they’re finished.

Families with children who have outgrown their own life jackets are also welcome to donate the jackets to any of the kiosks simply by hanging them on the boards, Laboda added.

Safe Kids Kitsap, a branch of the national organization, formed in 1999 as a coalition of individuals and groups, including government agencies, with an interest in promoting child safety in the community, particularly safety from preventable injury.

“What motivates us is the unfortunate fact that preventable injuries cost the lives of more children than many hazards people think as common threats such as kidnapping, disease or illicit drug use,” Laboda said. “Drowning, motor vehicle collisions, choking, these exact a much higher toll on young people in our country than what people think of as more of a threat.”

Every day in the United States, around 10 people die from drowning, and two of those people are children 14 or younger, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Safe Kids Kitsap started the loaner life jacket program in 2008, when an Eagle Scout offered to create a board at Buck Lake Park in Hansville as part of his Eagle Scout project.

The following year, 13-year-old Trenten Morris drowned at Wildcat Lake. His death spurred Safe Kids Kitsap to install more life jacket kiosks.

“Trenten’s death was a highly motivating and sad event,” Laboda recalled. “We made more connections in the community, and this sparked our continued interest in keeping kids safe.”

Morris’ death was not an isolated incident. In 2008, a 6-year-old boy drowned at Horseshoe Lake in Port Orchard, in 2014, a 12-year-old boy drowned at Island Lake, and last year, 12-year-old Blayne Swab of Bremerton drowned at Island Lake.

Swab had been swimming for about 25 minutes.

Some of Kitsap County’s drowning or near-drowning incidents don’t involve major bodies of water at all.

“One of the most terrifying near drownings in our community involved a toddler in the backyard of someone’s home,” said Laboda, who sorks for North Kitsap Fire & Rescue. “The girl tumbled into a pond when more mature eyes lost track of her for a brief time. Thankfully we were able to resuscitate.”

And in 2016, Lemuel Houston, 1, died after falling into a container of water that once held a Christmas tree in his home in Manette.

Life jackets play only one part in keeping kids safe, Laboda said.

Safe Kids Worldwide offers a Water Watcher card that parents and caretakers can download online. With the Water Watcher card, an adult agrees to watch the children undistracted for at least 15 minutes before passing the card to another adult at the party.

To download a water watcher card, visit www.safekids.org/other-resource/water-watcher-card.

“Life jackets aren’t a panacea, and they aren’t the only way to keep kids safe from drowning,” Laboda said. “Adult supervision is necessary.



