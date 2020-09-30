Mental health resources to use if you are in crisis or just need a helping hand

Bookmark this list of local and national resources to help get the support you need for yourself, your friends, or your family. Sponsored by Premera

SEATTLE — Watch The Way Forward: Mental Health and Well Being. Thu, Oct. 1 at 11 AM on New Day Northwest.

You are not alone! The team at Premera Blue Cross compiled this comprehensive list of local and national crisis and mental health resources to help you get whatever kind of support you need starting today. The volunteers and organizations on this list are there to help you when you call. They WANT you to call. Reach out for yourself, your friends, and your family when you need a helping hand. We all need help and support from time to time!

Crisis Lines

SAMHSA National Helpline (Treatment Referral Routing Service) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 800-662-HELP (4357) - TTY: 800-487-4889. Help is available in English and Spanish.

Disaster Distress Helpline, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Call if you’ve experienced a national or human-caused disaster. 800-985-5990 - TTY: 800-846-8517 or Text TalkWithUs to 66746. Help is available in English and Spanish.

National

Anxiety and Depression Association of America, An international nonprofit membership organization that focuses on improving quality of life for those with anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and co-occurring disorders.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), DBSA offers in-person and online support groups for people living with a mood disorder, as well as their friends and family.

Hazelden Betty Ford, The nation's largest nonprofit treatment provider is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families, and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs.

Hazelden Betty Ford/Shatterproof Just Five, 1 in 3 people is affected by addiction. Just Five delivers—in just five minutes per lesson—the most important concepts and facts about addiction. Learn who’s at risk, signs and symptoms that indicate someone may be struggling with a substance use disorder, and more.

Mental Health America, The nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the overall mental health of all Americans.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), The nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

National Institute of Mental Health (NIH), The lead federal agency for research on mental disorders offers a wealth of mental health information.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), The federal agency has a mission to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America's communities. Offers a Behavioral Health Treatment Locator.

Washington

Everett

Compass Health, Serves people of all ages with comprehensive mental health treatment, crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children’s services, community education, and much more.

Kent

Kent Youth and Family Services, Promotes healthy development of children, youth, and families in South King County by providing professional counseling, education, and support services.

Olympia

Community Youth Services, Provides intensive home and community-based treatment to help 12- to 17-year-olds reduce acting out, stay in their home and school, and decrease their risk of arrest.

Renton

Renton Area Youth and Family Services(RAYS), Supporting youth and families with the resources and support they need to recover from substance abuse, mental health issues, and other serious life challenges.

Seattle

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Puget Sound, Seattle, Provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported 1-to-1 relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

Childhaven, Promotes lasting, nurturing bonds between caregivers and their infants. Counseling services support the emotional health and development of children up to the age of 13.

Neighborcare Health, Offers behavioral health services for mental health, help with substance use, lifestyle changes, and more, as well as social work services to any established Neighborcare Health patient.

Sound, Provides over 80 mental health and substance abuse recovery programs for a diverse community—from children to seniors, individuals to families, military to civilians.

Spokane

Catholic Charities of Spokane, Delivers high-quality behavioral health services through individual and group therapy, peer support, and case management. Doesn’t deny services based on a person's race, color, sex, age, national origin, disability, religion, veteran status, gender identity, sexual orientation, or ability to pay.

Shoreline

Center for Human Services, Serves children and adults through three core program areas: Mental health counseling; family support centers; and substance abuse prevention, intervention, and treatment.

Vancouver

Children's Center, Serves children, youth, and families through comprehensive community-based mental health services.

Multiple locations

Lifeline Connections, Helps adults with substance use and mental illness find hope and healing with full-spectrum, evidence-based care.

Lutheran Community Services Northwest, Offers services for behavioral health, children and families, refugees and immigrants, aging and independent living, and crime victims.

Pioneer Human Services, Assists people reentering society from prison or jail, as well as those who are overcoming substance use disorders and mental health issues.