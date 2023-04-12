Liquid albuterol shortage may miss Seattle

The country has been experiencing a national shortage of the inhaled medication since February.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Liquid albuterol has been in short supply because one of the main manufacturers creased its production in February, but the effects of the shortage have yet to be felt in Seattle, according to a doctor with the University of Washington (UW).

The medication is an inhaled substance that relaxes the muscles in the airways. This allows for an increase in oxygen flow to the lungs.

Many people take albuterol in a canister form for chronic lung diseases, like asthma or COPD. These canisters have not been part of the ongoing shortage of liquid albuterol, according to UW Medicine Asthma Specialist Dr. Ryan Murphy.

“Some patients use liquid albuterol at home in a nebulizer, which creates a mist,” said Murphy. “But it’s much more commonly used inside the hospital in emergency or critical-care settings.”

So far, Murphy says the Seattle area has avoided the effects of the shortages. UW Medicine’s pharmacies still have an ample supply according to Murphy.

With summer fast approaching, cases of respiratory viruses are less common. This could help Seattle completely avoid the shortage.

“The hope is that the summer will give us a little bit of time to correct the shortage,” said Murphy. “And then, by the time the next respiratory virus season rolls around, we will be in good shape."

Murphy hopes that new manufacturers will appear during the summer, filling the empty space left by the February closure.

Even if production does not increase in the upcoming months, Murphy says there are still things doctors and patients can do to help prevent a shortage in Seattle.

Patients with respiratory ailments are encouraged to avoid known triggers, such as indoor and outdoor allergens, that would worsen their symptoms and increase the chance of them needing liquid albuterol.

If someone does need to seek emergency treatment, Murphy says that the medication levalbuterol, while less common, is just as effective as liquid albuterol.