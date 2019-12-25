BREMERTON, Wash. — A no-contact advisory has been issued for residents near the Port Washington Narrows following a sewage spill.

About 6,000 gallons of spilled sewage was reported by Bremerton Public Works.

The public is advised to avoid contact with water in the affected area, which means no swimming, wading, or any other type of water recreation that could cause water to come in contact with the skin or face.

The public is advised to not harvest shellfish in the affected area during the no-contact advisory. All existing shellfish advisories remain in effect.

You can get sick from contact with the water, but there is not a huge risk unless you ingest the water or eat shellfish collected in an impacted area.

If you were exposed to this water, wash the contacted area immediately with soap and clean water.

Signs will be posted at public access points.

The advisory, initially reported on Dec. 24, has been extended to Dec. 31.

Kitsap Public Health