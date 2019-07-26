A Kirkland startup says it has created a sticker can help your producer last longer.

Americans waste about 130 billion pounds of food each year, according to the USDA.

The founders of StixFresh are hoping to change that.

The company says it has developed a sticker that has a special coating made up of compounds extracted from fruit. The sticker's coating contains FDA-approved ingredients that creates a protective shield around the fruit, according to the company.

Co-founder Moody Soliman hopes the stickers can eventually cut down on food waste all together.

"When we were looking for a technology that was going to change the world and have the positive impact and that's what we're really passionate about, we noticed that this actually solved something that's much much larger than anything we've ever worked with before," Soliman said.

Soliman says the stickers can do more than just keep fruit fresh.

"What we've actually seen through the studies, is that it maintains its sweetness longer sweeter firmer and just the characteristics of a fruit that's fresh we're able to sustain that over a longer period of time," he said.

The stickers work best when placed on avocados, apples, oranges and mangoes, but they do work on other fruits.

The stickers aren't available to consumers yet. The company is in the final product development stage and is working toward mass production.

The founders would like to eventually find a way to use the same technology on all foods, including dairy, meat and seafood.