KINGSTON, Wash. — Kitsap County Public Health District Issued a no-contact advisory Wednesday after approximately 6,100 gallons of sewage spilled into Appletree Cove.

The spill happened Tuesday near NE West Kingston Road and South Kingston Road NE and was reported by Kitsap County Public Works. The no-contact advisory expires Nov. 12.

Until then, the public is urged to avoid contact with the water in Appletree Cove, the Carpenter Creek estuary, and the vicinity of the Kingston ferry terminal. That includes swimming, wading, or playing where water could be swallowed or get in the mouth, nose, or eyes.

If people do come in contact with the water, they should immediately wash with soap and water.

