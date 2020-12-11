King County child diagnosed with measles may have exposed others at Sea-Tac Airport

Health officials say the child likely acquired the infection while traveling outside the U.S. The child was at Sea-Tac Airport on Nov. 5.

Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in 2019 discussing commonly asked questions about measles.

SEATTLE, Wash. -- A child in King County has been diagnosed with measles and may have exposed others to the virus at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to officials with Public Health - Seattle & King County.

Health officials said the male child likely acquired the infection while traveling outside the United States.

Before the diagnosis was made, the child was at the North Satellite terminal of Sea-Tac Airport and the Carousel 13 baggage claim area on Nov. 5 between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Health officials said most people in our area have immunity to the measles through vaccination, so the risk to the general public is low. However, if you think you may have been exposed, health officials recommend checking if you've been vaccinated or had measles previously, reaching out to your healthcare provider if an illness with fever or unexplained rash occurs, and to check if a vaccination or medication can be given after exposure to prevent illness.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, and red, watery eyes, health officials said. It mainly spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone who is infected has left the area.

“Measles outbreaks continue to circulate in many areas of the world. As long as people travel, no community is safe from measles introductions," said Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "Measles vaccine is safe, effective, and offers excellent protection. If you aren't sure if you're up to date with the recommended doses of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR), see your health care provider and get a dose of MMR if needed."

Duchin said during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to stay up-to-date on all scheduled vaccinations for children.