A child in King County has been diagnosed with measles, according to Seattle & King County Public Health. This is the seventh case of measles in King County since the beginning of May.

Health officials said the child visited a Fred Meyer in Kent and Seattle Children’s Emergency Department before being diagnosed. The child is currently hospitalized.

Seattle Children's is notifying patients who may have been exposed.

The source of the child’s measles is currently unknown. Health officials are investigating to determine if there is a link to other measles cases in King County or Washington state.

“The continued occurrence of measles cases in King County means we face an ongoing risk of outbreaks among people who don’t have immunity,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “Measles vaccine is safe, effective, and offers excellent protection. If you aren’t sure if you’re up to date with the recommended doses of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR), see your health care provider and get a dose of MMR if needed.”

The potential exposure sites are listed below:

6/19/2019 | 6:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. - Fred Meyer, 25250 Pacific Hwy S., Kent

6/23/2019 | 12:45 a.m. - 2:45 a.m. - Emergency Department, Seattle Children’s Hospital 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle

6/26/2019 | 2:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. - Emergency Department, Seattle Children’s Hospital 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle

6/26/2019 | 1:10 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. - Emergency Department, Seattle Children’s Hospital 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle

Measles is highly contagious and causes fever, rash, cough, and watery eyes. Symptoms can begin seven to 21 days after exposure, and is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after it ends. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours.

If you think you have contracted measles, notify a clinic or hospital before arriving for evaluation.

There have been 82 measles cases in Washington state so far this year, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

