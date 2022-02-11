Jury selection begins in Seattle Children’s mold infection case

While some cases have been settled, one is going to trial after Seattle Children's patients sued the hospital for mold-related infections linked to operating rooms.

SEATTLE — The first of several mold-related patient lawsuits against Seattle Children's is going to trial, with jury selection expected to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

In 2019, KING 5 first requested public health records from Seattle Children's following a public address from the hospital admitting a long-running problem with Aspergillus mold infections linked to its operating rooms.

Since 2001, more than a dozen young patients have been infected by Aspergillus mold. Seven have died.

The hospital's legal team attempted to block the release of the mold-related records by Public Health – Seattle & King County and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

A Washington state appeals court has upheld a lower court order requiring public health departments to release to KING 5 documents related to Aspergillus mold infections at Seattle Children’s hospital.

The case going to trial involves a two-year-old boy who was allegedly infected by Aspergillus mold while undergoing a procedure as a patient at Seattle Children's.

Lawyers representing 19 current and former patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital said they have interviewed more than 100 people “with similar experiences,” who may have been infected by Aspergillus mold during visits to the hospital.

The plaintiffs claim that there are far more victims of hospital-acquired mold infections, stretching back over more years than the hospital has acknowledged.

A lawyer for Seattle Children’s, Stephen Rummage, argued in 2021 that Aspergillus is a common mold and it's often impossible to tell where the infection was acquired.

KING 5 will provide continued updates on the jury selection and the trial going forward.