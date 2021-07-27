Jury awards plaintiffs millions in case over toxins found in Monroe school

Three plaintiffs who suffered "significant brain injuries" were awarded $45 million each in punitive damages.

MONROE, Wash. — A jury awarded four plaintiffs millions of dollars in a case against Monsanto over chemical poisoning at Sky Valley Education Center within the Monroe School District.

Three plaintiffs who suffered "significant brain injuries" were awarded $18 million, $17 million, and $15 million respectively in actual damages, and $45 million each in punitive damages. A fourth person, the spouse of one of the people injured, was awarded $150,000 as part of a loss of consortium due to damages done to their relationship.

"We are happy with this verdict," plaintiff's lawyer Rick Friedman said. "From the very beginning we have been concerned about how this will affect children across the country."

In 2018, nearly sued over highly toxic chemicals known as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) found in classrooms at Sky Valley Education Center.

Children, teachers and parents coping with adverse medical effects blamed their health problems on poisoning at the school.

A lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court documented contamination in 2016, but issues dated back years.

Monsanto was the sole manufacturer of PCBs, outlawed in the 1970s. Monsanto promoted the chemicals, without alerting anyone of their harmful nature, attorney Sean Gamble said at the time.

Attorneys in 2018 said PCBs were in the light ballasts and caulking, and as the infrastructure deteriorated, the chemicals released into the air.

An inspector also found radon, lead and asbestos among other toxins.

More than 100 people reported health issues due to the buildings over the years, but Monroe waited until 2016 to take action.

Health issues reported include autoimmune problems, neurological disorders, breathing and cardiac problems, thyroid and endocrine disorders, skin problems, developmental disorders in children, even the early onset of puberty, reproductive disorders, stomach pain, liver damage, vision problems and nausea.

Another trial against Monsanto over children injured at the school is beginning in September, according to Friedman.

In total, there are up to 20 or more trials that will occur over the next four years, all relating to Sky Valley.