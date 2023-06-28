Juanita Beach swimming area reopens after high bacteria levels forced closure

Officials determined swimming was not safe at the Kirkland beach after finding high bacteria levels in the water.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Juanita Beach Park reopened to water activities on Wednesday, after high bacterial levels caused the park to be closed for nearly a week.

Public Health – Seattle & King County recommended that Juanita Beach Park should be reopened for swimming, wading and other water activities after tests on Monday revealed the water was safe for recreational use. The Kirkland park was closed for six days after high bacterial levels were detected on June 22 and officials determined swimming was not safe at the beach.

City lifeguards will be on-site at Juanita Beach Park beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.