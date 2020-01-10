Senior citizens are suffering under the weight of pandemic-related isolation

Take action! Reaching out to loved ones is important, even if it a simple message. Check in on your parents and grandparents today. Sponsored by Premera Blue Cross.

SEATTLE — Safety measures and protocols to keep seniors safe have also left many feeling isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So many people are living in retirement communities and settings where they were required to stay in their rooms away from loved ones and friends,” said Julie Stroemel, a licensed clinical psychologist at the Everett Clinic, Centers for Behavioral Health. “They are away from their familiar activities and the things that brought them joy.”

Even if seniors are able to get out, they are often distanced from other people and aren’t able to interact as they could before COVID-19. Because we are social by nature, this can have a major impact on mental health.

The Everett Clinic has seen a 40 percent uptick in calls for mental health concerns. People are often focused on negative news during this unprecedented time, and this may cause their brain to go into “default mode.”

“We have a default mode that helps us to survive, helps us to stay safe and well,” Stroemel said. “It’s looking for anything that’s wrong and anything out of the ordinary. However, in our current setting, if we’re doing that, it does put our bodies and our minds under a constant state of distress. And that can be hard on our health and hard on our well-being.”

Stroemel suggests being proactive and establishing long-term strategies that can work for months -- not just a week or two. One of those strategies is establishing a routine. It can give a sense of predictability and security, and it is something people can control each day.

Reaching out to loved ones is important, even if it a simple message. Kids and grandchildren should call to check in on their parents or grandparents. Grandparents can call grandkids to ask about their day, read stories and stay connected.

“We do better when we’re needed, and we do better when we have other people to lean on,” Stroemel said. “That connection is really key.”

If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. 1-800-273-TALK (8255) - TTY: 800-799-4889 or Live Online Chat.