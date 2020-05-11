How to make food choices that are good for you and the planet

SEATTLE — There's a lot of confusion in the food world. How do we know what's good for you or what's not? Should we always buy organic? Is it that big a deal and worth the expense? Sophie Eagan , former Director of Health and Sustainability Leadership for the Strategic Initiatives Group at The Culinary Institute of America answers all these questions and more in her new book How to be a Conscious Eater .

Sophie's Shopping Tips

About the Book: "Using three criteria—Is it good for me? Is it good for others? Is it good for the planet?—Sophie Egan helps us navigate the bewildering world of food so that we can all become conscious eaters. To eat consciously is not about diets, fads, or hard-and-fast rules. It’s about having straightforward, accurate information to make smart, thoughtful choices amid the chaos of conflicting news and marketing hype. An expert on food’s impact on human and environmental health, Egan organizes How to be a Conscious Eater into four categories—stuff that comes from the ground, stuff that comes from animals, stuff that comes from factories, and stuff that’s made in restaurant kitchens. This guide offers bottom-line answers to your most top-of-mind questions about what to eat. sophieegan.com