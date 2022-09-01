Are You Okay? | Boosting your immune system during flu season, pandemic

Dr. Jamey Wallace from Bastyr Center for Natural Health has advice on preventative health measures to boost your immune system during COVID.

SEATTLE — On top of the cold and flu season, COVID-19’s omicron variant is rapidly spreading across the country. This can cause an added level of stress and anxiety as we all try to avoid getting sick.

Dr. Jamey Wallace the Chief Medical Officer at Bastyr Center for Natural Health has advice on preventative health measures to boost your immune system while also reducing the fear of getting sick.

If you do get sick, Wallace told KING 5 you shouldn't be too hard on yourself.

“There’s really no shame in catching a virus. Viruses are part of our lives,” Wallace explained.

He said to stay home, rest, keep hydrated and call your doctor if symptoms progressively get worse.

Wallace’s advice for natural ways to relieve symptoms of colds, the flu and COVID-19 are eating foods to help to build your immune system like garlic, onions, ginger, blueberries, broth and spicy foods to clear sinuses.

Some ways to alleviate symptoms are honey and elderberry syrups, Neti pots and a hot shower with eucalyptus oil.

Wallace suggested getting the COVID-19 vaccine to help prevent infection and reduce the severity of the virus if you do catch it.

He added some easy ways to help boost immunity are eating fermented foods and drinking apple cider vinegar.

“About 70-80% of your immune system is in your gut, it’s in your digestive tract. So, it’s really important to take care of your tummy,” he said.