SEATTLE — It's flu season, and with co-workers coughing and kids sneezing, it's important to make sure germs are minimized.

There are many ways to prevent infections, like vaccinations and not sharing utensils, but washing your hands after going to the bathroom is one of the easiest and most effective ways to contain the microscopic

Dr. Don Shiffrin says anyone can wash their hands effectively, in five easy steps.

Step one: Wet your hands

All over.

Step two: Later with soap

Normal, antibacterial, or foam. Studies show all soap is effective when used properly.



"If you use a dispenser use two pumps," Dr. Shiffrin said, explaining that foam soap is mostly water and you need more to make it completely effective.

Step three: Scrub

Follow the rule of fives for this too. Scrub palms, the back of hands, in between fingers, fingernails, and thumbs.

“For little kids we tell them to sing happy birthday twice, which is 15 or 20 seconds,” Shiffrin said.

Step four: Rinse

Make sure you get all the soap off!

“The action of the soap liquifies the germs on the hands and then we rinse them off,” Shiffrin said.

Step five: Dry

Turn off the faucet with the back of your hands, to ensure you’re not introducing new germs onto your hands before they’re dry. Then, use towels to dry when possible. Shiffrin recommends opening the bathroom door with towels as well.

“Bathrooms are microcosms, or shall we say universes, of bacteria,” Shiffrin said.

Bonus: hand sanitizer

Shiffrin stressed that hand sanitizer like Purell should NOT be used as a substitution for washing your hands, but it can be used in addition to soap and water.

“It’s great to make the bacteria nervous but it doesn’t substitute for soap and water,” Shiffrin said.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking viral coronavirus videos and claims

RELATED: Everything you should know about norovirus

RELATED: Winter flu season is here early, could be intense