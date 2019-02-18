With winter in full force, many people may be noticing healthy habits going out the window and in particular, eating more things they might normally try to limit. When the snowstorm hit western Washington, we stocked up on snacks and comfort foods - but how do we get things back on track, and why did we go off the rails in the first place?

There are actual physiologic reasons why our food cravings change seasonally:

- When it's cold outside, we want hot foods! Salads and cold produce don't sound particularly tempting to many people during cold weather, but hot foods and drinks may be more likely to be rich and heavy than cold ones.

- There are hormonal changes in our bodies during the winter - we may make more melatonin and less serotonin, leading to changes in mood and decreased energy. You might even experience seasonal affective disorder or depression in the winter. Carbohydrates encourage serotonin production, so these chemical changes might lead you to seek out more carb-heavy foods.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

- We're still in the "holiday hangover" period when we have more sugary foods and treats sitting around (hello, Valentine's Day chocolate!), and may still not be back to our usual healthy habits after the season of celebrations.

- When people are stuck inside more due to weather, they eat more. Food is more accessible, we might be more sedentary than usual or even bored - all of which can lead to mindless eating and snacking.

- Intense weather events can be stressful, and for some people one way of dealing with stress is turning to food or alcohol for comfort rather than actually dealing with the emotion itself.

So, what to do when the snow has melted and we need to get back to real life and eating practices that support our health?

- What's easily accessible really matters. Stock your fridge and pantry with foods that are nourishing and unprocessed. If you have chips and cookies and processed snacks left over, get rid of them! Make it easy to grab healthy foods first by keeping them around and ready to eat.

- Keep exercising, even if it's not your usual routine. If you can't get out for a run or a long walk because of the weather, find an indoor class or a home workout that needs minimal equipment. Even short bursts of activity add up, so fit in activity wherever you can, even if it's only for a few minutes at a time.

- Choose high-fiber, whole-grain carbohydrates that help keep you full and satisfied, and stay away from the white and processed carbs.

- Cook your veggies! Again, hot foods may feel more comforting in the winter. Even adding warm things to salads like roasted veggies, cooked protein like shrimp or salmon, or warm whole grains can help them feel more crave-able.

- Don't forget to drink enough water - we are often really thirsty when we think we're hungry.

- If you can do one thing, get rid of sweetened beverages and foods with added sugar - some studies have shown that just decreasing added sugars leads to significant weight loss and improved metabolic health, even if you don't change the total number of carbs you're eating.

- Finally, adopt the mentality that you are defined by your next decision, not your last one. We tend to be "all or nothing" when it comes to health - if we eat something we feel we shouldn't have or skip a workout, we can feel like we've failed completely and completely lose our motivation to keep going. We don't become healthy in a day or a week, and neither do we become unhealthy over that time. Focus instead on what good choices you have the opportunity to make for yourself today, not what you could have done better yesterday. Often people find that starting the day first thing with something that supports their health (a workout, stretching, a healthy meal) makes them more likely to choose wisely all day long.

Dr. Elizabeth Meade is a board-certified pediatrician practicing Pediatric Hospital Medicine in Seattle and frequent contributor to KING 5.