How this Seattle children's clinic serves surrounding communities

Dr. Tumani Coker of Odessa Brown Children's Clinic talks the unique ways in which the staff serves the community. Sponsored by Seattle Children's.

The Odessa Brown Children's Clinic, which is part of Seattle Children's, has served the community in Central District for over 50 years. They provide medical, dental, mental health, and nutrition services for the community, despite their ability or inability to pay for care.

It is evident that the staff cares deeply about how they help people and knows the impact they have on thousands of people's lives.

"It really is a family, and everyone really seems to have the same mission that's really focused on the patients and the families we serve," said Dr. Tumani Coker, a pediatrician at OBCC.

When it comes to equity in healthcare, OBCC is at the forefront. Dr. Coker has a background in equity and diversity as it relates to medicine. This means carefully examining patients individually, rather than placing them into a generic box.

"What equity is really about is giving individuals and families what they need to meet their full potential and not trying to figure out how everyone is going to have the exact same thing."

Soon, they're going to be able to help more kids than ever before.

Construction is now underway on a second clinic in Seattle's Othello neighborhood -- and it will be much larger than their current location in Central District.

The added space along with state of the art technology will help OBCC staff care for the growing population in South Seattle and South King County.

"We have seen gentrification and rising prices to live -- and families being pushed out further and further from the city center as prices go up," continued Dr. Coker, "So [it's about] really being able to be where there's a more convenient way to get to us."

With a dedicated staff and financial support from the community, they are able to keep supporting people in need, even through the COVID-19 pandemic. For Dr. Coker, being part of OBCC is more than assuring the community stays physically healthy.

"The health for us is larger than medical needs. It's health and well being and I think we see it as a holistic way. So there's mental health, behavioral health -- and not just when there's a disorder or a problem but it's that prevention that's so important.

"So I think as families try and come out of this COVID pandemic on the other end with children who are healthy, who are developing well and who are going to get right back into a school and reach their full potential. That's what the contribution I think does."

