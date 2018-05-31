As new medication and technology enable women to live longer, they now have more issues to deal with when it comes to their eyes, such as cataracts and glaucoma, and at times, the diagnosis can be even worse.

"One thing I see a lot of is macular degeneration in women." explains optometrist Dr. Margaret Carter.

When it comes to eyesight, professionals say you need to make yourself a priority.

"A lot of things are time sensitive now for young, healthy women if you don't have diabetes, high blood pressure, and an exam every two to three years. But we screen people with diabetes which can get worse during pregnancy, so we see those people every year," says Dr. Carter.

Pregnancy can influence your eyes; something Dr. Carter says she, herself, struggled with at times.

"You'll have a spot where you can't see out of, its called a scotoma, and over a 20-minute period it will travel to the side and become waves and maybe jagged waves and then you'll get a migraine or a headache after that," explains Dr. Carter.

It's not uncommon for the vision to change while a woman is pregnant, sometimes they can even become nearsighted.

If anyone notices any vision changes, they should immediately check with an optometrist.

© 2018 KING-TV