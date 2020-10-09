x
Get a killer core workout in your basement "gym"

Personal fitness trainer Corey Galusha shows us how to banish the "quarantine 15" with a ab-focused workout you can do anywhere. (So no excuses!) #newdaynw
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Say goodbye to the "Quarantine 15" with this killer abs workout you can do at home.

SEATTLE — Say goodbye the "quarantine 15 (pounds)"! Personal fitness trainer Corey Galusha and guest host Terry Hollimon demonstrate a core-focused workout you can do anywhere.

