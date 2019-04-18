Editor's note: The attached video is from an August 2018 report when officials first identified the outbreak.

Health officials have identified an HIV outbreak among homeless people in North Seattle.

Between January and November 2018, 27 King County women and heterosexual men who inject drugs were diagnosed with HIV, which is a 286 percent increase over 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that will be published Friday.

Officials with Public Health–Seattle and King County identified 14 related cases that were discovered between February and mid-November, all of whom lived within a three-square-mile area and were part of a cluster of 23 cases that have been diagnosed since 2008. Of those cases, nine women said they exchanged sex for money or other items, and 12 injected drugs.

This chart shows the network of HIV transmission in Seattle from 2008-2018 based on molecular linkage, sex, or injection drug use.

CDC

Scientists used molecular analysis to determine if people had been infected with a related strain and were therefore part of the same cluster. However, officials cautioned that having a related strain in common doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a direct epidemiological connection between each case.

Since the outbreak was identified, the health department alerted emergency departments to increase screenings of homeless people who inject drugs and increased North Seattle outreach testing, condom distribution, and syringe services. The King County Jail also expanded HIV testing.

The 2018 outbreak is part of a larger pattern of increased HIV diagnoses among drug users in King County. New HIV infections among female and heterosexual male drug users increased threefold last year, according to the CDC.

Although HIV infection rates declined 51 percent across King County from 2008 to 2017, public health officials say the outbreak shows the homeless are a population that remain vulnerable to HIV outbreaks. They also say it showed how challenging it can be to connect that population with medical care. Of the 21 living people in the cluster, seven weren’t receiving HIV care, according to the CDC.