'Highly-transmissible' COVID-19 variant causing reinfections across Washington

BA-5 is highly contagious, transmissible and evades antibodies in many who have been vaccinated.

SEATTLE — It’s being called highly-transmissible and elusive, and it’s fueling a rise in coronavirus cases in Washington and across the country.

The omicron subvariant BA.5 is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Washington State, and now throughout the U.S. according to public health officials and new data released Wednesday.

The virus is catching many people off guard who have been vaccinated and boosted, because many people are getting reinfected.

Even libraries across Puget Sound are making adjustments.

Inside the Beacon Hill Library Branch, while checking out books, free COVID-19 tests are available to take home.

It is one of the many precautions inside the library as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, fueled by BA.5.

“I’ve heard a little bit about it. The BA.5 but I’m not that concerned. I just had COVID,” said Jenny Pohly.

Pohly said coronavirus is a topic of conversation among her family and friends again.

“It’s so weird. I feel like every month now a bunch of people will get it and then it goes away and then a bunch of people will get it,” Pohly said.

New numbers from the State Department of Public Health show a strain of Omicron called BA.5 is now the dominant strain in Washington. Since early June, the amount of cases under the BA.5 omicron variant has increased.

“Maybe I’m a little delusional but I just had it but how can I get it again,” Pohly asked rhetorically.

Dr. Pavitra Roychoudhury of the University of Washington Virology Lab explained how this strain is leading to more cases.

“It's a variant that's been shown to be highly transmissible. And it's also been shown to be really good at evading antibody protections,” Dr. Roychoudhury said.

He believes now is not a time to let your guard down.

“I am quite concerned by the fact that the numbers of cases have are still so high, the percent positivity rate for samples that are coming into our lab is still well over 20%. And it has been above 20%, or around 20%, for over a month now. And that tells me that there's this sustained level of community transmission that's going on,” Dr. Roychoudhury said.

In response to the rise in cases, Seattle Public Libraries has adjusted its hours.

“The reason we are reducing hours is because of staffing levels and impacts of COVID cases,” said Andrew Harbison, the interim Director of Public Services at Seattle Public Libraries.

Harbison said they have increased staffing levels by nine percent, but with sick calls and other leave, Harbison said it is back down to eight percent.

“So we're kind of back where we started,” he added.

“I think the most important thing is to get boosted if one has not been boosted yet,” Dr. Roychoudhury said. ” The boosters, with the current boosters that we have were designed based on the original SARS-COVID-2 sequence or the original lineage. So what's currently being developed is a booster that is specific to the Omicron lineages that are currently circulating. And that will help a lot.”