Hepatitis A case confirmed at Taco Bell locations in Everett, Lake Stevens

People who ate at either location on May 23 or at the Everett one on May 22 are asked to contact their healthcare provider.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A case of Hepatitis A has been confirmed in a worker at Taco Bell locations in Everett and Lake Stevens, the Snohomish County Health Department said in a release Thursday.

Anyone who ate at the Everett location (2727 Broadway) on May 22 or 23 and at the Lake Stevens location (303 91st Ave NE) on May 23 are asked to check their vaccination status against Hepatitis A.

Those who are vaccinated are considered protected from this exposure and do not need to take any further action.

Anyone who patronized the locations on those dates who is not vaccinated is asked to contact their healthcare provider or the Snohomish County Health Department at 425-339-3503.

Those who believe they could be infected should monitor for any symptoms of illness, as well as stay home and do not prepare or serve food for others if you have symptoms. It takes between 15 and 50 days to become symptomatic after being exposed. According to the Snohomish County Health Department, early signs of hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and dark urine/jaundice (yellowing of eyes or skin).

Department officials said the confirmed case appears to have been infected during international travel.