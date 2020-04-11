Medicare Advantage-only practices provide more time and flexibility for patients

Medicare Advantage plans pay for holistic care, including preventative options and 24/7 access to a care team. Sponsored by Premera Blue Cross.

SEATTLE — Choosing the right insurance plan is an important decision for many people. Medicare Advantage is an option for anyone who is eligible for Medicare. Unlike traditional, fee-for-service Medicare, Medicare Advantage allows for more holistic care.

“It gives us a way to essentially deliver care differently, in a way that I feel as a practicing physician is often better for what patients need,” said Dr. Autumn Moser of The Everett Clinic. “It allows us to approach things a little bit differently and try to look at the big picture.”

The Everett Clinic offers enhanced primary care through three Medicare Advantage-only practices in Everett, Marysville, and Stanwood. It also offers extra support for Medicare Advantage patients who have more serious medical needs through its Personalized Care Team.

“Now I see a lot fewer patients in a day, but I’m able to give each patient a lot more time and attention,” said Dr. Emily Savage of The Everett Clinic. “Additionally, I have a team that works with me. We’re able to be much more creative with our staffing and really meet the patients where they’re at.”

In addition to more space and time for each patient, the clinics provide interventions and support before patients get sick, as well as convenient tools to help them stay healthy. That includes 24-hour access to a care team by phone, remote monitoring, and home-based care.

“We really put the freedom and creativity into the hands of the practicing physicians to figure out what’s best for the patient,” Dr. Savage said.