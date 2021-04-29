How to talk about infertility

Infertility affects 1 in 8 couples. Starting a conversation is the most important first step. Dr. Shahine says a video app is a great way to start. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — One in eight couples have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy. For years, women and men have felt alone, or too ashamed to talk about the loss with friends and family. And some of us hesitate, not knowing what to say to someone experiencing infertility.

Dr. Lora Shanine, from Pacific NW Fertility, shared how important it is that we just start talking to each other. She even talked about using messaging apps like Marco Polo as a way to talk but still have control over the conversation.