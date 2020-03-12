Open enrollment is here! Here's how to find the right healthcare plan for you

UnitedHealthcare offers three levels of affordable insurance plans on the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

SEATTLE — Affordable healthcare has become increasingly important to many people this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. Open enrollment is taking place now through December 15 for those in need of low-cost health insurance.

“I think open enrollment is unique, especially this year, because of COVID-19,” said Doug Bowes, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington. “We’ve seen a lot of people lose their health insurance over the course of this past year, with the unemployment rate going up. It’s an opportunity for people to continue their healthcare and do it at an affordable rate.”

The Exchange is a public option offered by Washington state for those who don’t have access to health benefits through their employer. While open enrollment goes until December 15, you can use the Exchange at any point if you’ve had a change in circumstances where you lose health insurance.

As part of all three levels of plans offered by UnitedHealthcare, you can take advantage of virtual visits, get preventive care at no additional cost and have access to low-cost prescriptions.

“I’m really pushing preventive care because what we have seen over the course of this last year is a lot of people are avoiding their preventive care,” Bowes said. “They’re not going for, say, their cholesterol test or mammograms or other things that would really have long-term benefits. We love having that as no additional cost, and we’re really promoting the use of preventive care.”

Bowes encourages those looking for a healthcare plan to visit UnitedHealthcare’s Exchange website to look at various solutions and costs. It’s important to consider individual needs and regular prescriptions when choosing a plan. To learn more, visit uhcexchange.com/wa.

“We’d like to see everyone insured that can be insured,” Bowes said. “We cover everyone from birth to end of life.”