Health officials confirm monkeypox case in King County

State and local health officials say they are still working to identify anyone who may have been exposed, but of those known exposures, no one has tested positive.

The above video is from May 23, when health officials announced the presumed case of monkeypox.

Health officials confirmed a case of monkeypox in King County Friday that was previously considered presumptive.

The person who contracted the disease did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Public Health – Seattle & King County officials said on May 23 that the patient is a man who recently traveled internationally to a country with other confirmed cases.

Dr. Jeff Duchin of King County health said in a release that a local outbreak is unlikely, but there could be some additional cases. Transmission of monkeypox requires close contact with a person who is symptomatic.

Health officials said they may advise vaccines for some people who have had a close or intimate exposure, and state and local officials are coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide vaccines for those who choose to get it.

Vaccines are not recommended for the public, according to the DOH.

“Despite the news of multiple cases nationwide, monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States and the Washington resident who tested positive does not pose a public health risk,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah.