Health and safety complaints filed by Dick's Drive-In employees, investigation underway

Five Dick's Drive-In employees from two of the company's Seattle locations filed health and safety complaints with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I).

The complaints linked to the Capitol Hill and Queen Anne locations document a range of alleged workplace issues, including poor sanitation practices and an alleged failure to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Chelsea Young, an executive assistant with Dick's Drive-In Restaurants, told KING 5 the company received notice of the complaints filed with L&I Wednesday afternoon.

"We take the safety of our employees and our customers very seriously," a statement from Dick's Drive-In reads. "We immediately started an investigation and will share more information as soon as we can.

"Our rating with the King County Health Department is excellent and that includes our COVID safety protocols for employees and customers,” the statement continued.