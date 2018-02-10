Get your flu shot by the end of October.

That is the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control.

The advice comes in the wake of one of the deadliest flu seasons in decades.

"The flu vaccine for this season has been updated to hopefully be a better match to the viruses that are Publics Health's best guess for which ones will be circulating," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, the deputy health officer for Multnomah County.

Have you gotten your flu shot? Health experts recommend getting one by the end of this month. And, if you can’t stand needles, you’ll be happy to know the nasal spray flu vaccine is back this season. pic.twitter.com/Quv4BEaEWj — Keely Chalmers (@KeelyChalmers) October 1, 2018

Vines said we traditionally start seeing a rise in flu cases during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season which is why it's important to get the vaccine now.

"It takes about two weeks for your body to mount the response to the vaccine, that's why the goal is by the end of this month," Vines said.

And for those who fear the needles that come with the shots, this season there is another option.

"The nasal spray flu vaccine is back on line this year so that is an option for people between ages two and 49 so again that would be something to check with your pharmacist or health care provider about," Vines said.

According to health experts, it's particularly important for young kids, seniors, pregnant women and people with underlying illnesses to get the flu vaccine.

But, keep in mind, if you live in Oregon, don't depend on a pharmacy for flu shots for your young kids.

"Pharmacists in Oregon are allowed to vaccinate children 11 years old and older so children younger than that would have to be seen by a health care provider," Vines said.

As for the nasal spray flu vaccine, some experts say it is not as effective as the shot, so you'll have to discuss that option with your health care provider.

© 2018 KGW