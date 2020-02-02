SEATTLE — Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is saving lives every day with their cutting-edge research on all factors that lead to the deadly disease.

Now, a new leader takes the helm in the future of cancer research.

Dr. Thomas Lynch, the new President and Director of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, recently came from the world of pharmaceuticals where he worked with cancer drugs.

In fact, Dr. Lynch is well known in cancer research and brings with him several years of experience in academic research.