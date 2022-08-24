Snohomish County sees spike in overdoses

Records show at least 67 overdose-related deaths occurred over the first four months of 2022. Fentanyl was present 58% of the time.

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County has seen a spike in overdoses and overdose-related deaths this year.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), between July 26 and Aug. 8, emergency medical crews and law enforcement officers responded to 40 known or suspected overdose incidents involving illegal or prescription drugs. That is compared to 10 overdoses during the rest of July.

At least 67 overdose-related deaths occurred over the first four months of 2022, according to medical examiner reports.

Blue counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl are most common, but the Drug Task Force and law enforcement have seen an increase of fentanyl in powder or crystal form over the past several months along with multi-color counterfeit pills, according to the SCSO.

The second most prevalent drug is methamphetamine, which is often combined with fentanyl.

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report that showed 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021. It marked a 15% increase from the previous record, set in 2020.

According to the CDC, signs of an overdose include:

Small, constricted pupils

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)