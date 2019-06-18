CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Tuesday issued a health advisory for Cannon Beach after elevated levels of fecal bacteria were found in the ocean.

People should avoid direct contact with the water until the advisory is lifted, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Children and older people are most vulnerable to the bacteria, which health officials say can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.

Normal activities on the beach don’t pose any health risks if people avoid the water.

The above-normal bacteria levels in the ocean can come from sources such as stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste, the OHA said.

Beachgoers are also urged to avoid wading in nearby creeks or pools of water on the beach.

Updates on current Oregon beach advisories can be found here.

