Faced with a knee-injury, one man had to lose weight in order to receive surgery. Along the way, he learned a life lesson about hard work and health.

The before and after pictures are just amazing. Brian McDonnel at 543 pounds and look at Brian now, at 165 pounds.

Even those who know the 44-year-old don't recognize him.

"A former boss of mine had no idea who I was. I ended up with a meniscus tear in my knee, and there was a true risk that I would not be able to fit into the MRI machine I was really worried, 'what if I break the MRI table?" explains Brian.

That situation led Brian to consider surgical options at Indiana University Health Bariatric and Medical Weight Loss.

"I never wanted to have surgery because I thought well that's an easy way out," said Brian.

“The first discussion that I had with him was that he's going to be a high-risk candidate because of his extreme BMI," said Dr. Ambar Banerjee, a bariatric surgeon.

Keep in mind a BMI of 30 is considered obese, Brian's BMI was in the 80's.

He says he got there eating 7,000 to 10,000 calories a day.

Doctor Banerjee recommended the Roux-En-Y gastric bypass surgery but told Brian that he'd have to lose weight first and get his BMI down to 50.

So, Brian got at it; he lost 210 pounds in the seven months before surgery.

That surgery forever changed Brian's anatomy. His stomach reduced to the size of an egg. His intestine re-routed causing less absorption of nutrients.

So, Brian must account for that when packing the small meals that he keeps in his truck every day. His daily caloric count now, around 27-hundred calories.

And six days a week, two and a half hours a day you'll find Brian at the gym.

In the ten months since surgery, he's lost another 165 pounds and bought a whole new wardrobe.

Brian says from now on he's going to follow his doctor's orders, eat right and stay active to keep the weight off for good.

"It's a lot of work, and you have to stay on top of it, but the science is solid, you follow the rules, and you can succeed," says Brian.

This story might also be a reminder, that if you eat healthily and exercise regularly in the first place, you can avoid all the risk Brian has had to face.

