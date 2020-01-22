SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published earlier this year.

The use of electronic cigarettes is continuing to increase among adolescents and young adults, according to a study released by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study, which was released Tuesday, looked at 14,379 adolescents and young adults in 2018 and 12,114 adolescents and young adults in 2019. The data shows e-cigarette and JUUL use increased in every age group but were highest among 18 to 21-year-olds.

E-cigarette and JUUL use among 18 to 20-year-olds increased by 23.9%. The second-highest increase was 18.1% among those 21 to 24-year-olds, according to the study.

The study's authors stress that the new numbers show the increasing problem with nicotine addiction in young people. They said it's especially concerning given that these nicotine products are often combined with appealing flavors.

Furthermore, the report’s findings suggest that urgent action must be taken to protect young people from using electronic cigarettes.

RELATED: Report: Nicotine formula in Juul nearly identical to Marlboro, study finds

RELATED: 'Vast majority' of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin E