The King County Health Department has learned of six additional cases of E. coli associated with Evergreens Salad restaurants in the Seattle area.

Health officials reported seven cases last week connected to four different Evergreens locations, but now say there are 13 cases across six different restaurant locations.

Since Nov. 20, 2019, King County Health says twelve people, including 11 in King County and one in Snohomish county, have developed symptoms consistent with an E. coli illness after eating food from six different Evergreens restaurants. An additional person was diagnosed with E. coli and their infection is the same strain as the others, however, that person did not report eating at Evergreens.

Three people were hospitalized, but everyone who reported getting sick has since recovered.

The restaurants are located at:

Pioneer Square - 106 1st Ave S.

University District - 4609 Village Ter NE

Downtown - 823 3rd Ave.

International District - 504 5th Ave. S.

Sammamish Highlands - 600 228th Ave. NE

Sea-Tac Airport location

All of those locations have an "Excellent" food safety inspection rating from the King County Health Department.

King County Health officials said they're continuing to investigate the cause of the outbreak, but they do not have conclusive results yet.

Health officials said between Nov. 21--Dec. 4, Environmental Health investigators visited the Evergreens locations where the patients reported eating and they did not find any risk factors associated with the spread of E. coli, such as poor hand washing or improperly handling foods.

The Evergreens locations have also tossed all their romaine lettuce and extensively cleaned their cutlery and other items to cut down on any possible spread of the infection.

Evergreens released the following statement last week, "Food safety is our top priority. We work every day using best practices so the food in our restaurants is safe and healthy. We have been in close contact with the health department and continue to cooperate fully to learn more about the source of the issue."

Officials said this local outbreak could be the result of a contaminated product that was delivered and served at Evergreens. They also said some of the people who became sick after eating at Evergreens also said they ate raw vegetables, including leafy greens, from sources other than Evergreens in the days prior to their illness.

That means they could share a separate source for their illness, unrelated to Evergreens, officials said.

Health officials said this strain of E. coli currently appears to be different from the strain causing the national outbreak of E. coli connected to romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas region of California.

