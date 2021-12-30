7 E. coli cases confirmed in Washington in 6-state outbreak linked to packaged salads

Two people have been hospitalized and another developed kidney failure after eating contaminated salad the Washington DOH reported Thursday.

WASHINGTON, USA — Washington has been added to the list of six states impacted by an E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads, the Washington Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Thursday.

Seven cases of E. coli have been found in Washington and are likely linked to Simple Truth Organic Power Greens purchased at QFC and Fred Meyer stores, the DOH said.

The DOH is advising anyone who purchased Simple Truth Organic Power Greens at either of the stores with best-by dates through Dec. 20, should throw them away. Those who have eaten the salad and have become sick should consult their doctor right away.

The reported cases of E. coli were found in King, Snohomish, Whatcom, Pierce, Thurston, Mason and Skagit counties. Those infected became sick in late November and early December. with two being hospitalized and another developing kidney failure, the DOH reported. No deaths have been reported.

The other five states with reported infections include Oregon, California, Ohio, Mississippi and Alaska.

According to the DOH, people infected with E. coli usually become sick in two to eight days after initial exposure. Those infected develop often-times bloody diarrhea and suffer from abdominal cramps. Most recover within a week.