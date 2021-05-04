Five people sickened after drinking raw milk produced in Clallam County

The Dungeness Valley Creamery in Sequim has issued a voluntary recall of all raw milk with a "Best By" date of April 13, 2021, or earlier.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Five people in western Washington became ill after consuming raw milk produced by Dungeness Valley Creamery in Clallam County, according to the Washington Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH said the raw milk product may be contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria, which can cause serious illness.

Dungeness Valley Creamery has issued a voluntary recall of all raw milk with a "Best By" date of April 13, 2021, or earlier. The DOH recommended people not drink any raw milk product with that date or to discard any leftovers.

"Unpasteurized raw milk can carry harmful bacteria and germs. Foodborne illnesses can be caused by many different foods; however, raw milk is one of the riskiest," said Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, in a statement.

The raw milk was purchased in Skagit, Clallam Kitsap and Clark counties. It was sold to customers by the on-farm store, outside retail stores and drop-off locations, according to the DOH.

The DOH is working with the Washington State Department of Agriculture, which regulates raw milk production, and local health investigators during the ongoing investigation.

The DOH said symptoms of Campylobacter infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, malaise and abdominal pain. Most people with Campylobacter infection recover on their own, but some need antibiotic treatment. In severe cases, complications may include reactive arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome and Guillain-Barré syndrome, according to the DOH.