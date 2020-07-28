When you should see your doctor in-person & what to expect from a COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Neil Kaneshiro explains the changes that his office has implemented through the pandemic & the current status of a COVID-19 vaccine. Sponsored by Premera.

SEATTLE — Although health care professionals have adapted to the times of COVID-19 by embracing telehealth visits, sometimes an in-person visit to your doctor simply cannot be avoided.

To ensure the continued health of patients and providers, offices have adopted sanitization protocols and segregation policies to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“The experience starts actually before you ever get to the office,” said pediatrician Dr. Neil Kaneshiro. “It's on the phone where our receptionists will triage the patients based on their symptoms, making sure they don't have any risk factors for COVID that might be exposing people unnecessarily, and so we can separate the patients by sick and well and keep everybody as safe as possible.”

Upon arriving at the office, patients will get their temperature checked. In the case of Dr. Kaneshiro’s office, adults accompanying child patients are limited to just two. Everyone is required to wear a mask unless the patient is 2 years old or younger; and patients are shown to an examination room as quickly as possible to avoid creating a large gathering of people in the waiting room.

Between patient examinations, the rooms are cleaned and disinfected wherever people may have touched a surface – the table, chairs, door handles, sinks, etc.

Doctors have been making these changes to encourage the return of patients who have been putting off preventative care waiting for the end of the pandemic, which could have dire unintended consequences.

“This pandemic has gone on longer than anybody wanted at this point,” Dr. Kaneshiro said. “We have seen an incredibly terrible drop in the use of immunizations over the past few months – the numbers of vaccines ordered from the stockpiles have dropped up to 30-40 percent at times and so if we don't catch up with those immunizations, we're going to have more than coronavirus.

“We're going to have other things like measles outbreaks and whooping cough problems within the community, so it's critically important that people come in especially for their preventive health things that can help them not get sick.”

Immunizations – aka vaccines – have been the panacea for any number of diseases, and increased attention, if not hope, has turned to a vaccine for COVID-19.

“We're not seeing the decreases that we had hoped for with social distancing and now mask use, so the vaccine is looking good right now,” Dr. Kaneshiro said. “There are a number of excellent candidates that are progressing quite rapidly towards FDA approval that is probably going to be really key to at least getting back to more normal life. It's hard to see us getting back to where we were, you know, two years ago, but at least we'll be able to do a lot more if there's a level of protection out there with the vaccine.”

Still, a vaccine may not be the end of problems caused by the coronavirus.

“I, unfortunately, see a potential long-term issue with it because it's such a smart virus, actually,” Dr. Kaneshiro said. “COVID is a survivor, so it wants to stick around in the community forever. That's why it has these silent infections and mild infections where people don't even know they're sick and so, unfortunately, that can keep it in the population for a long, long time.”

As such, reopening schools will be risky, especially before there’s a vaccine, but even after.

“The vaccines are going to be really good once they get approved, but it's not likely they're going to be like a 100 percent protection,” he said.” There's going to be a small percentage chance that you could get it. I think that the virus is kind of going to percolate in the population for a while until we can get better control of it.”

And how do we that?

“If we do our part, each one of us, wear our masks, don't expose ourselves unnecessarily and hang tight for the vaccine, things will get back to some semblance of normal quicker than if we just give up and say, oh I can't take it anymore,” Kaneshiro said. “So we just really need to do our part to help ourselves, our families and each other.”

For more information, visit the Premera website.