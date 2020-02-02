SEATTLE — For parents, there is nothing quite as tricky as having 'the talk,' so we turned to Certified Parent Coach Beaven Walters for some tips.

First off, she says don't wait! Begin early by starting to properly name body parts then she says revisit the topic and simply layer more age-appropriate information over time.

So what do you do or say when these questions come from a 4 or 5-year-old? Walters says to ask clarifying questions to make sure your child is asking what you think they are.

If that's the case, she says answer honestly, don't overshare and welcome questions.

Also, Walters said that's is a great time to address safe touches, consent and when to go to an adult for help.

As your child gets older the discussion will change, but Walters says, bottom line, you want to be your child's first resource.

