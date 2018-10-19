Six cases of Salmonella have been reported in Washington over the past month, all with the same strain of bacteria traced back to English cucumbers sold from Costco stores.

Five of the six people said that they had bought and eaten the cucumbers from Costco. The cucumbers in question were sold in packs of three, all individually wrapped.

Residents of King (1), Snohomish (1), Thurston (1), Yakima (2) and Pierce (1) counties were infected by the salmonella strain with the last reported case on Sept. 15.

The Washington State Department of Health urges anyone who purchased English cucumbers between Aug. 18 and Sept. 10 to throw them away if they are still in your fridge.

Coming in contact with Salmonella heightens your risk for Salmonellosis, an illness caused by the bacteria. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal discomfort, and vomiting. If left untreated, serious bloodstream infections could occur.

