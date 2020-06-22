Gov. Inslee to require masks in Yakima County as COVID-19 cases spike

Yakima County has 250,000 residents but has recorded more than 6,200 cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total in the state after the much larger King County.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said he will mandate people in Yakima County to wear face masks to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Businesses will also be required to turn away customers who are not wearing masks.

“This is a legal requirement, not just a suggestion,” said Gov. Inslee during a press briefing Saturday.

The governor’s order will be established in the coming days to give county leaders time to plan. The order is in response to Yakima County having the second-highest total of coronavirus cases in the state after the much larger King County.

Gov. Inslee and health experts on Saturday said if changes are not made, they project the number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County will double in the next two weeks.

“This is a real threat, and we need all leaders of every party to speak up against this and get in touch with the reality that we face,” said Gov. Inslee.

Last week, the governor said residents in Yakima County must do more to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

"Right now the valley is, unfortunately, the epicenter of this earthquake of this virus," said Gov. Inslee during a press briefing.

On Friday, hospitals in Yakima County reported being beyond capacity with sick patients.

Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, which holds more than 200 beds, had none available as of Thursday night, intensive care or otherwise, the Yakima Health District said in a statement late Friday.