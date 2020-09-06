Yakima County nears 5,000 coronavirus cases, leads Washington per capita

The county has the highest rate of coronavirus cases of any county on the U.S. West Coast.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said on Monday that five counties are still in Phase 1 of reopening the state.

One of those five counties is Yakima, which now has the highest rate of coronavirus cases of any county on the U.S. West Coast.

Health experts point to a large number of essential workers, a large number of cases in long-term care facilities and a large agricultural workforce living and working in close quarters as the causes. There are currently 249,325 residents, which makes Yakima county the eighth largest county in Washington.

There are no counties larger than Yakima that have more cases, with the exception of King County.

As of today, Yakima County has 4,929 cumulative cases. On Monday, the Yakima Health Department reported 264 new cases. That's the largest jump in all of Washington for the day.

The date with the second highest jump was recorded on June 2, with 144 new cases.

So far, 101 people have died from the virus in the county, according to the Washington Department of Health.

According to the Yakima Health Department, 26% of those with the virus are white while 67% of the people with coronavirus are Hispanic or Latino.

Inslee said he is concerned about the rate of the infection spreading in Yakima County and is looking into figuring out more information on how to help the people of the county.

Since June 3, there's been a county-wide initiative that requires people who are out and about to wear masks.