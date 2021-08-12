WSU will remove some COVID-19 vaccine exemptions once full FDA approval is reached

After the exemptions are removed, WSU students will have 45 days to start the COVID-19 vaccination process.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced on Thursday that it will discontinue personal and philosophical exemptions under the student vaccination requirement once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides full approval to any of the three COVID-19 vaccines.

The university made the change in preparation for the start of school and all students were notified by email on Thursday. After the exemptions are removed, students will have 45 days to start the vaccination process. Students may have the choice to request a religious or medical exemption.

The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that he is hopeful the FDA will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end, and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer.

Changes to the faculty and staff vaccination policy have not been made but there are discussions underway. WSU head football coach Nick Rolovich did not participate on site at the Pac-12 football media day in late July after choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Rolovich said his reasons for not receiving the vaccine would remain private.

The new deadline for the vaccine requirement for students, faculty and staff is now Sept. 10.

WSU continues to strongly encourage getting the vaccine to all students, staff and faculty. The university asks its faculty, staff, students, and visitors to re‑familiarize themselves with existing COVID‑19 policies.

Currently, anyone in a WSU facility who is not fully vaccinated must wear a face mask. However, those who are fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors.