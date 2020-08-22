WSU Greek Row area tied to an increase in COVID-19 cases

Off-campus gatherings are believed to be connected to an increase in coronavirus cases in Whitman County.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — The latest increase in coronavirus cases in Whitman County has been primarily traced by authorities to off-campus gatherings in the Greek Row area, according to a statement from Washington State University.

University leaders said they have been working closely with city, county and state officials over the past several months to manage the impacts of COVID-19 on the communties where WSU facilities are located.

Whitman County Public Health reported 39 new coronavirus cases Sunday, Aug. 23. Seventeen of the cases are men and 22 are women.

Thirty COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, Aug. 22.

According to a press release from the Director of Public Health Troy Henderson, all of the new cases are patients between the ages of 20 and 39. Fifteen of the patients are men and the other 15 are women, Henderson said.

One of the new positive cases is involved in Greek life, Henderson said. All of the patients that were reported over the weekend are stable and isolating.

Whitman County has a total of 211 COVID-19 cases.

These cases come as some WSU students return to campus for the fall semester, though instruction is beginning online only on Monday, Aug. 24. The school had urged students not to return to campus due to the increase in coronavirus cases in Whitman County.

The Pullman Police Department is working to educate the public on the city’s mask mandate. Officers will participate in community outreach, patrolling different areas to speak with residents. They are focusing mainly on education by giving warnings.

The department has already responded to approximately a dozen complaints about parties on College Hill in the past two weeks.

If someone is not wearing a mask, they could technically be fined up to $5,000 or spend up to 365 days in jail.