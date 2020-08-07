Watch live: White House coronavirus task force holds briefing at Department of Education

Vice President Mike Pence will lead a White House coronavirus task force press briefing that is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The White House coronavirus task force is meeting at the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday, emphasizing the administration's push to reopen schools.

The task force used to hold daily press briefings, but then it didn't hold another one for nearly two months.

Since returning from the hiatus, the group has held three briefings, none of which have been at the White House and President Donald Trump hasn't been in attendance at any of them.

During Wednesday's briefing, Pence says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall.

School districts across the country are struggling with how to safely reopen as the coronavirus continues to surge in some states. The vice president, speaking after a meeting Wednesday of the White House coronavirus task force at the Education Department, called it “absolutely essential” for students to return to the classroom for in-person learning.

Pence announced plans for new CDC guidelines shortly after President Donald Trump took to Twitter to criticize the public health agency for asking schools “to do very impractical things.”