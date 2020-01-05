What’s the plan to reopen Washington? Gov. Inslee expected to give update Friday

Gov. Jay Inslee said the state will announce "the next phase" of reopening on Friday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to speak Friday at 2:30 p.m. An announcement is expected on the gradual reopening of Washington state.

On Wednesday, Inslee announced Washington's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" orders would extend past May 4, but he did not provide a date of reopening.

Some industries like certain construction projects, elective surgeries, fishing, and golfing are allowed to resume soon, with modifications.

Inslee said that he would announce "the next phase" of reopening Washington state during Friday's announcement. There is talk that areas, where there are fewer COVID-19 cases, will have restrictions eased.

An official agenda of the governor's announcement has not been released.

Inslee said Wednesday that while coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations were declining in April, the numbers are not low enough to ensure that those numbers will continue to decline.

"We are still not at the level that we can be confident that if we release our social distancing these numbers will not begin to go up as well," he said.