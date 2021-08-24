Whatcom County Jail correctional deputies test positive for COVID-19

Eleven cases have been identified in the outbreak. Nobody has been hospitalized.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A COVID-19 outbreak at Whatcom County Jail is believed to have started with someone who was uncooperative while being booked, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 14, a corrections deputy at the downtown jail tested positive for COVID-19 during weekly testing. Over the next three days, additional deputies tested positive during their screenings.

Through contact tracing, working with the Whatcom County Health Department, it appears, as of Aug. 24, that the outbreak started with an uncooperative person who refused to get a rapid tested while being booked. The person didn't answer any health-related questions while demonstrating "uncontrolled behavior" during the booking process.

An offender can refuse to be tested and is subsequently placed in quarantine until being cleared by the jail's health team.

The person was isolated from other offenders due to their behavior and unknown COVID-19 status.

Since then, they agreed to be tested; their test came back positive.

Several deputies were "closely involved" with the offender's initial booking, according to the sheriff's office. It is believed that is when the exposure occurred.

As of Aug. 24, there are 11 cases associated with the outbreak. Nobody has shown serious symptoms nor has anyone been hospitalized.