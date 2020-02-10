6 deaths confirmed in Bellingham nursing home COVID outbreak

There are at least 39 confirmed coronavirus cases at Highland Health and Rehabilitation in Whatcom County, including six deaths.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Six residents died from coronavirus after an outbreak at Highland Health and Rehabilitation, a long-term care facility in Bellingham. There are at least 39 confirmed cases from the outbreak -- 23 residents and 16 staff members.

The nursing home has worked closely with the Whatcom County Health Department (WCHD) since the outbreak began on Friday, Sept, 18. The facility has been monitoring staff and residents, isolating those who are infected and quarantining anyone who was exposed.

“They’ve been very responsive," said Cindy Hollinsworth, the Epidemiology Manager at the WCHD. "But even when everything’s running well, disease transmission is still possible, especially given the current rate of the infection in the general population and the potential for individuals to be asymptomatic.”

Two of the six residents that passed away were a man and woman over the age 100. One woman and two men in their 90s died, along with a man in his 70s.